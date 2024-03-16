Pear Oatmeal Cookies Recipe

No matter how many cookie recipes you have under your belt, there's always room for a new one. Experimenting with add-ins and techniques keeps the variety wide, providing tasty options for all preferences. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares these pear oatmeal cookies that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. If you like including fruits in your desserts, then this variation is a must-try. Morone says, "Pears are one of my favorite fruits, but they don't get used that often in baked goods."

Aside from pears, Morone adds classic goodies like old-fashioned oats and puts her own spin on the recipe with white chocolate chips. "I love these cookies because they combine the flavor of pears with the deliciousness of an oatmeal chocolate chip cookie," she remarks. Indeed, if you're uncertain about whether you should whip up a traditional oatmeal cookie or try something new, this recipe is a great choice. Plus, with fruit and oats in the batter, you could also have these for breakfast!