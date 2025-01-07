The 2 Girl Scout Cookie Flavors That Will Be Gone After 2025
There are few things as exciting as seeing Girl Scout cookie stands start popping up around your neighborhood at the beginning of the year, but fans of a couple of flavors are going to have to move fast this year if they want to score a box or five before they go away forever. The beginning of every Girl Scout cookie season (which usually lasts from January until April) always brings the promise of new flavors alongside classics like Do-si-dos and Samoas, aka Caramel deLites, but it also sometimes means a flavor passing into the realm of discontinued Girl Scout cookies that are never to see the light of day again. And unfortunately, the 2025 season is seeing not one but two flavors getting their last hurrah: S'mores and Toast-Yay!.
The end of these two flavors in the lineup was announced by the Girl Scouts organization in a press release as part of the kickoff for the new season. The more surprising of the two is the S'mores, which have been around for nearly ten years since launching in 2016 and filled a unique chocolate and marshmallow flavor spot in the full Girl Scout cookie lineup. The Toast-Yay! cookies were a newer addition released in 2021, but they were limited in location and may have been overshadowed by the Covid pandemic when they were initially announced in 2020. Toast-Yay! were icing dipped, toast-shaped cookies inspired by the flavors of French toast. But if you loved either of these cookies, you still have a chance to get some.
S'mores and Toast-Yay! Are disappearing from the Girl Scout cookie lineup after 2025
While S'mores and Toast-Yay! Are being retired, the Girl Scouts' announcement does note that these flavors will still be available this season, although the availability of each flavor will be limited depending on the location. Beyond the classic way of connecting with any local Girl Scouts you know, the organization has an online tracker where you can enter your zip code to find the date and location of upcoming booths, although it does not give details as to which flavors are available.
If the supply of S'mores and Toast-Yay! hold up for a bit, fans can also purchase cookies online and have them shipped to their homes starting on February 21 by using the same Girl Scout cookie tracker used to find booths. And there is even a text service to help that can be reached by texting "COOKIES" to the number 59618. So there should be no shortage of ways to find someone who can supply you with the departing flavors. And while it's sad to see these flavors go, they never reached the heights of the most popular flavors, like Thin Mints, which have survived for a hundred years. And while no new releases have yet been announced, it also opens the door to new and better flavors to join the lineup after a lack of new flavors in recent years.