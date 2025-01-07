The 2 Girl Scout Cookie Flavors That Will Be Gone After 2025

There are few things as exciting as seeing Girl Scout cookie stands start popping up around your neighborhood at the beginning of the year, but fans of a couple of flavors are going to have to move fast this year if they want to score a box or five before they go away forever. The beginning of every Girl Scout cookie season (which usually lasts from January until April) always brings the promise of new flavors alongside classics like Do-si-dos and Samoas, aka Caramel deLites, but it also sometimes means a flavor passing into the realm of discontinued Girl Scout cookies that are never to see the light of day again. And unfortunately, the 2025 season is seeing not one but two flavors getting their last hurrah: S'mores and Toast-Yay!.

The end of these two flavors in the lineup was announced by the Girl Scouts organization in a press release as part of the kickoff for the new season. The more surprising of the two is the S'mores, which have been around for nearly ten years since launching in 2016 and filled a unique chocolate and marshmallow flavor spot in the full Girl Scout cookie lineup. The Toast-Yay! cookies were a newer addition released in 2021, but they were limited in location and may have been overshadowed by the Covid pandemic when they were initially announced in 2020. Toast-Yay! were icing dipped, toast-shaped cookies inspired by the flavors of French toast. But if you loved either of these cookies, you still have a chance to get some.

