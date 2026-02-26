This Hidden Gem Along California's Highway 395 Still Serves Phosphate Sodas

If you're a road-tripper whose heart jumps at "historic district" signs, or you simply can't resist a dusty Main Street with charming structures — then Highway 395 in California is calling your name. Weaving through mountains, plains, boulders, gullies, and deserts along the Sierra Nevada range, this highway spans endless vistas, surprising twists and turns, and small, quaint towns.One of the quirkiest detours is a throwback stop at Randsburg General Store, where an old-school soda fountain from 1904 still serves genuine phosphate sodas.

Referred to simply as "phosphates," these old-fashioned drinks are made by combining flavored syrup and soda water with a small dose of acid phosphate, which creates a bright, tangy zip on the tongue. The mouth-puckering sensation is somewhat similar to lemons or limes, but lacking the citrus taste. They were especially popular from the early to mid-1900s when soda fountains were all the rage, pumping out fizzy treats from gleaming counters, often inside pharmacies.

Fast forward to today and you can still order a phosphate soda in a place that's served them since Randsburg's gold-boom days. What's now named the Randsburg General Store came to life in 1896 as a drug store, which was consumed by fire multiple times and rebuilt in 1904, the same year the showpiece soda fountain arrived from Boston. Though the pharmacy transitioned into a general store in 1949, the fountain tradition survived.