Make Your Own Fruity And Frothy Papaya Milk With Just 2 Ingredients

If you've ever been curious about Taiwan's most popular street foods, you might also be wondering what kind of beverages might go along with them. Commonly found at Taiwanese night markets, papaya milk is incredibly easy to make on your own at home. With a pair of ingredients that includes fresh, ripe papaya and the milk of your choice, you'll be on your way to creating a delightful drink.

You'll need a quality blender to bring this beverage to life, as you will need to reach a level of thickness resembling that of a classic milkshake. Once you know how to choose a perfect papaya and cut it properly, you'll simply need to blend approximately two cups of the fruit with a cup each of ice and your preferred milk until smooth. If you wish, you can also add sweeteners such as honey, dates, or a small splash of sweetened condensed milk.

In addition to being rather refreshing, one of the biggest benefits of consuming papaya milk is its nutritional value. Papayas alone are rich in both vitamin C and beta-carotene, which promote both joint health and better vision, respectively, among a variety of other pluses. Depending on your choice of milk and possible sweetener, this can also enhance the overall healthiness of your papaya milk.