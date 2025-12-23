Why You Should Order Shake Shack's Black And White Milkshake Over Vanilla And Chocolate

We all know Shake Shack shakes are some of the best in the fast food game. They even ranked second out of our top fast-food chocolate milkshakes. But which Shake Shack shake is the best? We ranked the Strawberry Shake as number one in our ranking of Shake Shack shakes, but out of the chocolate variety, the Black and White shake was the top choice over the chocolate and vanilla. Instead of a half chocolate and vanilla frozen custard, you get a couple of scoops of vanilla custard with an ounce of fudge sauce. That thick and concentrated chocolate sauce gives your shake a rich and decadent flavor.

One Redditor stated that it tasted like a "melted milk chocolate bar and is the best ever!" Our taste tester agreed. "That vanilla custard gives the shake an ultra-creamy, mellow foundation while the fudge brings in a deep, silky chocolate note." It doesn't have the richness of full chocolate custard, but it hits "the sweet spot you've been searching for." The Black and White shake has a distinct, sweet, chocolatey, and light flavor compared to the chocolate custard. You can easily make this at home by blending vanilla ice cream and chocolate fudge sauce. You can get that classic chocolate milkshake flavor from the comfort of your home.