I Tasted 9 Shake Shack Milkshakes And Ranked Them Worst To Best

I love milkshakes and malts, whether I'm sipping one alongside a burger and fries or enjoying it on its own. The only problem? I almost never have the ingredients at home to make a proper milkshake. So, I'm looking for the closest, fastest option when a craving hits. A classic malt-shop shake sounds dreamy, but as a busy toddler mom, I don't exactly have the time, energy, or budget for a $15 milkshake that isn't made to go. Plus, dragging my little one into a sit-down malt shop feels more stressful than satisfying.

Shake Shack, however, offers a glimmer of hope: a malt-shop-quality milkshake for less than $10 — a steal in today's world, where prices are high, including at Shake Shack. So when I had the opportunity to try a bunch of milkshakes on its menu, I was thrilled.

To be fair, none of these shakes is bad. It really comes down to personal preference, not only in terms of flavor but also texture. Do you like cookie chunks that require a tiny bit of chewing? Are you pairing your shake with fries and a Shake Shack sandwich, or sipping it solo? I kept all of these questions in mind as I evaluated the nine shakes offered at my local Shake Shack in San Diego, California. My full methodology is explained below.