I Tasted 10 Fast Food Chocolate Milkshakes And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Arby's is known for having the meats, not so much the milkshakes. The chain's description of its chocolate shake is also not very telling, as it only mentions its richness. Ridiculously generic, I know. So I kept my expectations low for this one. The look is promising enough, with a swirl of whipped cream on top and swirls of dark brown chocolate sauce below. But one sip and I knew this wasn't the crème de la crème of chocolate shakes.

For starters, the chocolate flavor comes on strong — too strong, in my opinion. It feels like someone at the restaurant got a bit drizzle happy with an off-brand syrup. It lacks the familiarity and time-honored taste of Hershey's syrup and is instead more of a mystery chocolate situation. The texture additionally doesn't help its case. Even though it has a nice thickness to it, it's not what I would call creamy. It has more of a frostbitten consistency with small icy patches throughout. If my ice cream has any kind of crunch to it, I'm immediately out.

The best part may just be the whipped cream cap. It's fluffy and buttery, just like I like it. This can't carry the entire drink, though. So I would still consider it my least favorite pick. If you're a Java lover, I would say to stick with the chain's Jamocha shake instead. There's a reason this one gets more attention: the rich coffee notes help to mask some of these chocolatey imperfections.