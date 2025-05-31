This Is Why McDonald's Shakes Are So Incredibly Thick

Vanilla, strawberry, or Shamrock, McDonald's shakes are the epitome of indulgence. Although their sweetly creamy flavors are partly responsible for this overwhelming degree of decadence, the shakes' luscious consistency amplifies richness even further. Touted as being "triple thick," McDonald's shakes are unlike any others, largely because of their extremely dense texture. The question, however, is what exactly makes the shakes oh-so-velvety and viscous?

To answer this, look no further than the shakes' ingredients. Regardless of the flavor, all of McDonald's shakes are made with a combination of their signature soft serve and flavored syrup. Since their reduced-fat vanilla ice cream (the principal ingredient in shakes) contains a significant amount of milk fat, it's only natural that shakes would boast a thicker consistency. Beyond an elevated fat content, McDonald's shakes also contain a variety of additives like cellulose gum. Interestingly, cellulose gum — similar to guar gum and carrageenan (also in McDonald's shakes) — functions as a thickening agent to keep the product intact. While stability is less of an issue with slurpable shakes as opposed to lickable cones and spoonable sundaes, additives like cellulose gum manage to give shakes a fuller-bodied feel on the palate.

Alongside rich ingredients and thickening agents, McDonald's shakes owe their thickness to how they're processed, too. After the dairy concoction is added into a dedicated shake machine, ingredients are churned, which works air into the mixture, and results in an especially smooth and creamy shake.