This Is Why McDonald's Shakes Are So Incredibly Thick
Vanilla, strawberry, or Shamrock, McDonald's shakes are the epitome of indulgence. Although their sweetly creamy flavors are partly responsible for this overwhelming degree of decadence, the shakes' luscious consistency amplifies richness even further. Touted as being "triple thick," McDonald's shakes are unlike any others, largely because of their extremely dense texture. The question, however, is what exactly makes the shakes oh-so-velvety and viscous?
To answer this, look no further than the shakes' ingredients. Regardless of the flavor, all of McDonald's shakes are made with a combination of their signature soft serve and flavored syrup. Since their reduced-fat vanilla ice cream (the principal ingredient in shakes) contains a significant amount of milk fat, it's only natural that shakes would boast a thicker consistency. Beyond an elevated fat content, McDonald's shakes also contain a variety of additives like cellulose gum. Interestingly, cellulose gum — similar to guar gum and carrageenan (also in McDonald's shakes) — functions as a thickening agent to keep the product intact. While stability is less of an issue with slurpable shakes as opposed to lickable cones and spoonable sundaes, additives like cellulose gum manage to give shakes a fuller-bodied feel on the palate.
Alongside rich ingredients and thickening agents, McDonald's shakes owe their thickness to how they're processed, too. After the dairy concoction is added into a dedicated shake machine, ingredients are churned, which works air into the mixture, and results in an especially smooth and creamy shake.
What to do when shakes are too thick
Since McDonald's shakes are quite dense, enjoying them can sometimes feel like a challenge. Although the dairy delight is typically served with a straw, many find freshly served shakes far too viscous to suck through the thin tube of plastic, or worse yet, flimsy paper. To rid yourself of this struggle, we recommend ditching the straw for a spoon. Alternatively, do away with utensils and drink it directly from the cup.
Thinning the lusciously rich shakes is another option that can make for easier consumption. Simply let the shake sit at room temperature for a few minutes until it melts slightly. Otherwise, try introducing more liquid. To keep shakes cold, a splash of milk effortlessly renders the treat sippable without compromising flavors. In contrast, you could boost flavor by ordering an espresso shot to stir into a (preferably vanilla or chocolate) shake. Not only will the extra liquid loosen textures, but it'll encourage melting for more feasible sipping.
If these tips and tricks seem daunting, your last option is to abandon a McDonald's shake for something that'll better suit your preferences. Refreshing and easy-to-drink beverages like blended frappes or fruity smoothies can appease those searching for a sippable treat, whereas sundaes and McFlurries are best for those looking to lean into thickness. Just remember that while these flavorful and creamy alternatives will come close, nothing provides the same densely decadent textures and flavors as a McDonald's shake!