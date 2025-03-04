What's The Actual Flavor Of McDonald's Legendary Shamrock Shake?

McDonald's Shamrock Shake is one of the most anticipated seasonal releases in all of fast food, and that popularity is pretty amazing given a lot of people don't even know what flavor it is. Maybe it just tastes that good, or maybe it's that the holiday doesn't get many other special treats. But at this point, the Shamrock Shake is as much a part of St. Patrick's Day in the U.S. as parades, green clothes, and the plethora of green food and drink recipes.

The popular shake actually managed to celebrate its 55th anniversary this year, being first released back in 1970. Fans even got treated to something special for McDonald's 2025 Shamrock Shake release, with the company bringing back Grimace's long-retired Irish relative, Uncle O'Grimacey. But given that notoriety, the name doesn't actually describe the flavor at all — and if you order a Shamrock Shake for the first time, you might be surprised to find that it tastes like mint.

Mint isn't exactly a famous Irish flavor, and there are plenty of green sweet flavors like Key Lime and pistachio. But apparently, the popularity of mint ice cream also makes a kind of sense. Or maybe Hal Rosen, the McDonald's owner in Connecticut who first created the shake in 1967, just liked mint. The flavor itself is more of a mint-vanilla, as the shake is made by blending McDonald's proprietary Shamrock Shake Syrup with its existing reduced fat vanilla ice cream. So, even if you are skeptical about a mint shake, the flavor is not overpowering.