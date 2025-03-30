19 Steak 'N Shake Milkshakes, Ranked Worst To Best

Steak 'n Shake has been an American fast food institution since 1934. Under black-and-white striped awnings, the restaurant has always touted its dual focus, starting with the "steak" part of the equation. The resounding sizzling sound emanating from its restaurants are its famous steakburgers. They're made smash-style, resulting in thin patties with crisped edges, and are served alongside a heap of shoestring fries — which will now be exclusively fried in beef tallow rather than vegetable oil.

If you haven't guessed by now, the other side of the business is all about shakes — hand-dipped milkshakes made with real ice cream, that is. These desserts, made the old-fashioned way, come in all colors and flavors. Patrons can indulge in an array of time-honored classics, like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, or venture over to the adventurous side, where various cookies, candies, and even cakes are combined with velvety scoops of ice cream.

Currently, Steak 'n Shake has 19 different milkshake options — that's more shakes than it has burgers and sandwiches combined. Each one brings something unique to the table (or booth), and I recently tried every single one to find the crème de la crème. I sipped and judged based on creaminess, sweetness, and ingredient balance. Stay tuned for the scoop.