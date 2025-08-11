Review: McDonald's Mt. McDonaldland Shake Is A '90s Blue Raspberry Extravaganza

There are few tools in the marketing arsenal quite as powerful as nostalgia, especially when restaurants like McDonald's are involved. This summer, the iconic fast food chain is dipping into its colorful past with McDonaldland, a new campaign that will revive some of the restaurant's playful characters from days gone by. Ronald McDonald is the one who's stuck around through the years, but aside from that obvious inclusion, you'll also see Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, and the Fry Friends for the first time in over two decades.

Not everything is coming straight out of the '80s and '90s, though. As part of this nostalgic nod, the chain will also add a McDonaldland meal to its menu alongside a brand new item, the Mt. McDonaldland shake. As a child of the '90s myself, I was thrilled to have been invited to the restaurant's bustling Times Square location for a special sneak peek at what's to come. What I tasted proved that sometimes reaching into the past for inspiration can yield some delicious results. If you're curious, here's everything you need to know about this throwback campaign and what you can expect from the latest shake.

