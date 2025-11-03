Review: Shake Shack's New Big Shack Burger Is A Tasty Twist On A Familiar Favorite

One of the biggest names in hamburgers remains to this day McDonald's Big Mac. This double-decker burger, with a bonus middle bun and special Thousand Island-like sauce, was actually an imitation of a similar one Bob's Big Boy served. Pittsburgh McDonald's franchisee Jim Delligatti willed this burger into being back in 1967 as a way to help feed starving steelworkers. A year later, it was sold at locations nationwide, and ever since, rival chains and restaurants have been trying to mimic or top it. Now, Shake Shack has thrown its hat into the "Big" burger race with its new Big Shack.

On paper, the Big Shack sounds awfully familiar, with two angus beef patties split between three layers of bun, fortified with American cheese, topped with pickles, onions, and tomatoes, and finished off with a secret sauce. The burger totals 940 calories and 56 grams of protein, with an MSRP of $9.99. The Big Shack is rolling into participating nationwide locations starting November 4, but the fine folks at Shake Shack welcomed Tasting Table to its table for a sneak peek. So, is The Big Shack the next "big" thing, or will we all be pining for the Mac? The truth will be revealed in my chew and review.

