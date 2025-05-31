What Makes A Hamburger Different From A Sandwich? The Answer Might Depend On Where You Live

For years, the internet was torn apart over the "Is a hot dog a sandwich?" debate (even Anthony Bourdain had his opinion), but asking the same of a hamburger should be less of a controversial question. The semantic argument that made hot dogs controversial was whether the open-topped split bun made a hot dog a sandwich or something different, but hamburgers are (almost) always made between two separate buns.

That clearly fulfills Merriam-Webster's definition of a sandwich, which reads, "Two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between." Not just deli meat, not even just meat, but a "filling" between two slices of bread: that's what a hamburger in the U.S. is. It's just a subcategory of sandwich. But what makes a burger a distinct category becomes more complicated depending on where you are.

It turns out that other countries have a more expansive definition not of hamburger but of the whole term "burger." In English-speaking countries outside of the U.S., a burger is defined not by the filling, but by the usage of burger buns instead of sliced bread. That means what we call a chicken sandwich, they call a chicken burger. So, a hamburger is distinguished by both its meat and its style of bread. But in America, the bread is infinitely less important. Nobody would ever call sliced deli turkey on a bun a turkey burger.