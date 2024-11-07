8 Store-Bought Dijon Mustard Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

There is a type of mustard out there for every palate. Yellow mustard is for the people who love an acidic tang, honey mustard is for those who want a touch of sweetness with their savory dishes, and Dijon is for diners who want to add some complexity to their meal. It's a condiment that has a rich history that reaches from Egypt and the Middle East to France. There, mustards seed were combined with grape must left over from wine production, setting the precedent for the mustard we know today.

When you walk down the condiment aisle at the grocery store, you may feel overwhelmed by the number of mustard brands. Not only are there a slew of mustards in general, but there may be several different brands of Dijons available. How do you choose which brand to grab? I tasted my way through several different store-bought Dijon mustards to see which brands are the best and which should be left on the shelf. I tasted these mustards both alone and on a piece of sourdough bread to see how they stacked up against each other in terms of their flavor and texture.