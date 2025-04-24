The Origin Of McDonald's Big Mac Starts With Steel Workers

Want to win your next trivia night? We're offering some facts you didn't know about McDonald's Big Mac, going right back to the beginning. When businessman Michael James "Jim" Delligatti first opened his McDonald's store in 1957, he knew he needed to take a smart approach to getting customers into the doors of his franchise. Thus, the entrepreneur's first location in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, ushered in hungry workers from steel factories located in the surrounding area. At the end of a long day, the employees were understandably starved. Yet, the original, somewhat flimsy burgers that Delligatti sold disappointed the famished workers.

When Delligatti looked at the big layered sandwiches pushed across tables at local diners and another chain restaurant called Big Boy, where towering burgers were stacked and served, he knew something needed to change. Delligatti pitched a two-patty burger to the higher-ups at McDonald's, but the company was at first resistant to changing the menu beyond the standard hamburger. However, Delligatti was insistent and ultimately given permission to place the towering burger onto menus if he used items that were already offered at the restaurant. This time, those steel workers wouldn't leave his business still hungry.