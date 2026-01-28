Start Adding Eggshells To Your Smoothies And You'll Never Turn Back

Most people will toss away their eggshells without thinking twice, but that's not really a huge surprise. They're an inconvenience when you're rushing through breakfast, an irritation if they accidentally get into your food, and an afterthought as soon as they're cracked open. But what if you're throwing away something that could give you a serious calcium boost? And what if that boost was as easy as blending together an eggshell powder smoothie?

Generally speaking, it's always worth saving your eggshells, especially since there are plenty of creative ways to use them in your kitchen. However, one of the best reasons to save them from the trashcan is their nutritional value, because 1 gram of eggshells contains around 380 milligrams of calcium. This means half an eggshell contains enough calcium to meet the daily requirement for adults, which is 1,000 to 1,300 milligrams. And this is particularly important since many people are lacking in the calcium department, even though it's essential for everything from bone health to muscle function.

Of course, you're probably not going to eat half an eggshell, but that doesn't mean they aren't a cheap and convenient way to up your calcium intake. So if you want to add some to your smoothie, start by making your own eggshell powder. Just boil the eggshells for 15 minutes to sterilize them, bake at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, and grind them into a fine powder. Then, sprinkle ½ teaspoon into your smoothie and hit the blender button.