Start Adding Eggshells To Your Smoothies And You'll Never Turn Back
Most people will toss away their eggshells without thinking twice, but that's not really a huge surprise. They're an inconvenience when you're rushing through breakfast, an irritation if they accidentally get into your food, and an afterthought as soon as they're cracked open. But what if you're throwing away something that could give you a serious calcium boost? And what if that boost was as easy as blending together an eggshell powder smoothie?
Generally speaking, it's always worth saving your eggshells, especially since there are plenty of creative ways to use them in your kitchen. However, one of the best reasons to save them from the trashcan is their nutritional value, because 1 gram of eggshells contains around 380 milligrams of calcium. This means half an eggshell contains enough calcium to meet the daily requirement for adults, which is 1,000 to 1,300 milligrams. And this is particularly important since many people are lacking in the calcium department, even though it's essential for everything from bone health to muscle function.
Of course, you're probably not going to eat half an eggshell, but that doesn't mean they aren't a cheap and convenient way to up your calcium intake. So if you want to add some to your smoothie, start by making your own eggshell powder. Just boil the eggshells for 15 minutes to sterilize them, bake at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, and grind them into a fine powder. Then, sprinkle ½ teaspoon into your smoothie and hit the blender button.
Get the most out of your eggshell smoothie
Now that you have a stash of eggshell powder stored inside an airtight container in your cupboard, the next step is how to fully take advantage of all that calcium. Since that ½ teaspoon contains somewhere between 400 to 500 milligrams, you'll want to start by figuring out how to upgrade this smoothie into something that maximizes the calcium benefits and, obviously, tastes good.
Combining your calcium with vitamin D is a great way to get the most out of your eggshell powder, as it promotes direct calcium absorption from your gut and helps it be used to build strong bones. Most regular milk and many plant milks are fortified with vitamin D, along with some brands of yogurt and orange juice. Any of these work as a smoothie base, though orange juice would work particularly well in a fruit smoothie with the addition of berries or tropical fruits.
If you want to double down on the calcium, though, you can scoop in some Greek yogurt for a little tang and creamier texture, plus an added dose of protein and probiotics. Sprinkling in some chia seeds would help thicken the smoothie, while providing fiber, antioxidants, and other nutrients. Kale is another calcium-rich food that would make for a great green smoothie addition, especially if you want to get some more vitamins, fiber, and manganese. But if you just want to keep things sweet, there are also a bunch of calcium-rich fruits that will still help you take your eggshell smoothie to the next nutritional level.