10 Calcium-Rich Fruits You Might Be Overlooking

When it comes to hitting your daily calcium intake, fruit is probably not at the top of your list. We've all been told to drink our milk for healthy bones and teeth, and while it is rich in calcium, it's not the only option. Calcium is found in a wide range of foods, including vegetables and fruits, which can be helpful to know if you're on a plant-based diet.

While fruit alone might not get you to the 1,000 milligrams recommended daily intake, it's been shown that the vitamin C present in most fruits can help your calcium absorption. Calcium is also best absorbed in smaller doses of 500 milligrams or less, rather than all at once, so adding calcium-rich foods to different meals throughout the day can be the better option. When combined with other calcium-containing foods, you can reach your targets without the need for supplements for strong bones and a healthy heart and nervous system.