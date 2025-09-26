Cactus pears are not native to the Mediterranean. They originated in the Americas and were an important crop for the Aztec people. The capital city of the Aztec Empire was Tenochtitlan, which roughly translates to "place where cactus pear grows on stone," according to The Holland Center of Scottsdale, Arizona. They were an important food for the Aztecs, and they have since been exported and naturalized around the world, including in the Mediterranean. There, people have found out that this fruit also pairs well with many of their native flavors like citrus, fresh herbs, olive oil, and more.

The taste of cactus pear has been described as both sweet and tart with an earthiness and brightness that set it apart from many other flavors. Watermelon and cucumber are common comparisons, but so are some unexpected flavors like bubblegum and berries. Paired with a milder white fish, a sauce made from cactus fruit has a chance to shine without becoming overpowering or getting lost in the flavor of the fish.

The right kind of cactus pear can also make for a bold visual experience with your fish. While some of the fruit can be pale in color, including yellow, the sweetest and most popular cactus pears are typically bright red and very juicy. Mixed into a sauce, the color becomes extremely vibrant. So if you're focused on presentation, the end result can be something breathtaking as well as delicious.

If you have never cut a prickly pear before, you need to be careful at first. You'll want to avoid the tiny cactus needles, called glochids, that grow on the fruit. It's best to wear gloves to clean them off before peeling and cooking with it. Try it with your favorite fish and see what you think.