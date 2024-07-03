The Best Method For Cutting Cactus Fruit

Cactus fruit, commonly known as the prickly pear, may come from a frightful shrub but its sweet and nutritious flesh is worth the hassle of extracting it from the thorn-covered plant and then peeling it from its prickly skin. So before cutting a cactus fruit, be prepared to deal with the thorns (aka glochids) first. If you get your fruits from the grocery store, the thorns are most likely already removed. If not, don't worry because removing the glochids is a straightforward process.

First, hold the fruit with gloved hands or tongs to avoid getting pricked. Remove the hair-like thorns by scrubbing the skin using paper towels or scraping it with a knife. You can also burn off the spikes using an open flame from a candle, stovetop, or a blow torch. Once the fruit is completely thorn-free, you're ready to cut.

Position the pear horizontally on a cutting board and chop off the two ends. Next, make an incision from one end to the other cutting through the skin layer but not all the way through to the flesh. Now put the knife down and use your fingers to grab the skin through the slice you just made and pull at it on both sides. The skin of a ripe cactus fruit will come off easily exposing the fruit's succulent flesh inside.