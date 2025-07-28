10 Unexpected Fish And Fruit Pairings That Actually Work

With so much fruit available, it's a shame not to use it in our cooking. Many savory applications of fruit may surprise you. Fruit might not be the first food that comes to mind when you're looking to cook fish or seafood, but it's an underrated pairing. The sweetness and even acidity, in certain fruits, complement the mild sweetness of quite a lot of fish dishes. As a culinary-trained cook, I had the experience of cooking food across the world and learning how fruit and fish are allies in various cuisines and kitchens.

Fish is a protein that can be a little intimidating to experiment with different flavors, and that's understandable. Many people stick to obvious flavor pairings like lemon and garlic, or even blackened seasoning, when they're marinating or seasoning their fish. Arguably, the focus is often on trying to mask the "fishiness" element. However, once you step out of your comfort zone, you'll find that there is a whole world of ways to cook and serve fish that can be exciting and even enhance their natural seafood taste. Fruit is especially fun for those who enjoy some sweet elements in their meals. For professional cooks like me, it's always exhilarating to try a new flavor combo that takes a dish to the next level. These are some unexpected fish and fruit pairings that actually work.