What Is Blackened Seasoning (And How Do You Use It)?
Chances are that you've taken a bite of blackened foods like chicken and salmon before, but what really gives it that color and flavor? Well, we have New Orleans to thank for creating blackened foods, but the color comes down to a spice blend that is used on any food before it's cooked at a high temperature. You can buy bottled blackened seasoning at the grocery store, but there's no need when you probably already have the spices in your kitchen cabinet to make a homemade blend.
A traditional blacked seasoning blend includes black pepper, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, dried thyme, dried basil, and dried oregano. Some blends might include other dried herbs like parsley. You also might come across recipes and bottles that use smoked paprika instead of regular for smokiness or white pepper instead of black. Additional ingredients like brown sugar or granulated sugar make it into blacked seasoning mixes for sweetness. All of the spices offer various levels of earthiness, saltiness, spiciness, and sweetness for that flavor — plus it helps get that dark color on the food.
How to make blackened seasoning — and recipes to use it with
If you want to buy a store-bought bottle of blackened seasoning, there are many brands that sell it including Old Bay, Phillips, and even Zatarain's. It's also easy to make with those seasonings we mentioned above. For the ideal flavor balance, make sure to find a recipe with the proper measurements for your homemade blackened seasoning. The blend will require less of stronger spices like cayenne pepper and paprika, while it's safe to use a little more of ingredients like garlic powder. Your homemade blend should be safe to eat and full of flavor for up to one year if it's kept in a cool, dry place.
While there are lots of recipes to use that blackened seasoning, but some might feature their own spice blends you can use instead. A classic option is this simple, classic blackened seasoning that uses a blend that opts for smoked paprika. For poultry fans, try this Cajun blackened chicken recipe that uses thighs for juicy, tender bites. For a more unique take, cook our blackened shrimp burritos that are stuffed with cilantro-lime rice and guacamole. You can also use it on other types of fish, cuts of chicken, vegetables, and in marinades for just about anything.