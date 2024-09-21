What Is Blackened Seasoning (And How Do You Use It)?

Chances are that you've taken a bite of blackened foods like chicken and salmon before, but what really gives it that color and flavor? Well, we have New Orleans to thank for creating blackened foods, but the color comes down to a spice blend that is used on any food before it's cooked at a high temperature. You can buy bottled blackened seasoning at the grocery store, but there's no need when you probably already have the spices in your kitchen cabinet to make a homemade blend.

A traditional blacked seasoning blend includes black pepper, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, dried thyme, dried basil, and dried oregano. Some blends might include other dried herbs like parsley. You also might come across recipes and bottles that use smoked paprika instead of regular for smokiness or white pepper instead of black. Additional ingredients like brown sugar or granulated sugar make it into blacked seasoning mixes for sweetness. All of the spices offer various levels of earthiness, saltiness, spiciness, and sweetness for that flavor — plus it helps get that dark color on the food.