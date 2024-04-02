Dragon Fruit Is The Unexpected Pairing Your Fish Needs

Citrus might be one of the most common types of fruit to pair with seafood, but it isn't the only way to complement the catch-of-the-day. Rather than limit yourself to lemons, limes, and oranges, why not take a more tropical approach when deciding which fruit to match with your filets? To give fish recipes a makeover, consider introducing fresh dragon fruit into the mix.

Dragon fruit tends to have a mild and mellow flavor profile that imparts another dimension of depth without detracting from the protein. This makes it a fabulous companion to equally delicate white fish like cod or mahi mahi. Additionally, because the fruit does have a sweet edge (especially true of yellow-skinned varieties), it can balance the savoriness and saltiness of offerings such as salmon or mackerel. Since dragon fruit recalls flavors of refreshingly crisp kiwi and juicy pear coupled with a hint of citrus-like acidity, it even works to cut through the richness of fattier fish like tuna.

Aside from flavor enhancement, pairing dragon fruit with fish also makes sense from a textural standpoint. Essentially, dragon fruit complements both firm and flaky filets alike thanks to its crunchy yet creamy nature. What's more, both the white and red-fleshed versions of the tropical produce add massively to a dish's visual appeal.