The Tropical Fruit That Pairs Perfectly With Your Fresh Tuna Dishes

Many of the best tuna recipes start with fresh ingredients. This delicious fish can be eaten raw and in moderation provided proper preparation and safety precautions are taken. Whether in a poke bowl, served up as sushi or sashimi, or mixed into a salad, it's easy to choose from a bevy of ingredients to accompany tuna into a delightful dish. Be it a bowl of rice, your favorite vegetables, or even a portion of fruit, there's a perfect match to be made. The light taste and tender texture of raw tuna play especially well with fruit, with the most common pairing being fresh tuna and the tangy tropical mango.

Tuna and mango are frequently put together in restaurant menus and homemade dishes because the flavors complement one another. Whereas tuna has a generally mild flavor and isn't a particularly "fishy" fish in its raw form, mango is bright, bold, and sweet with minimal acidity compared to its other tropical and citrus relatives. This zesty flavor is a fantastic enhancement for a serving of raw tuna and the applications of this food pairing can be made for a number of different meals.