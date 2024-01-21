Simple Apple Tuna Salad Recipe

Tuna salad is a simple and popular dish that's a staple in many households. It's usually made by mixing canned or leftover cooked tuna with mayonnaise, and it often includes additional ingredients like chopped celery, onions, and sometimes relish. It's typically served on bread as a sandwich or on a bed of lettuce for a lighter option. As good as traditional tuna salad is, even the best dishes deserve to be shaken up once in a while.

A tasty and unusual twist to the classic tuna salad is to mix in some chopped apples, which add their sweet flavor and crisp texture. The addition of apples in this recipe, as well as a little apple cider vinegar for extra punch, adds a unique taste and makes the salad more refreshing and vibrant. The tart-sweet quality of the apples complements the savory meatiness of the tuna, making it a delightful and slightly unexpected combination. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us her version, which can easily be adapted with a variety of add-ins or substitutions, and even works as a chicken salad if that protein is preferred.