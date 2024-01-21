Simple Apple Tuna Salad Recipe
Tuna salad is a simple and popular dish that's a staple in many households. It's usually made by mixing canned or leftover cooked tuna with mayonnaise, and it often includes additional ingredients like chopped celery, onions, and sometimes relish. It's typically served on bread as a sandwich or on a bed of lettuce for a lighter option. As good as traditional tuna salad is, even the best dishes deserve to be shaken up once in a while.
A tasty and unusual twist to the classic tuna salad is to mix in some chopped apples, which add their sweet flavor and crisp texture. The addition of apples in this recipe, as well as a little apple cider vinegar for extra punch, adds a unique taste and makes the salad more refreshing and vibrant. The tart-sweet quality of the apples complements the savory meatiness of the tuna, making it a delightful and slightly unexpected combination. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us her version, which can easily be adapted with a variety of add-ins or substitutions, and even works as a chicken salad if that protein is preferred.
Gather the ingredients for apple tuna salad
There are thousands of recipes for tuna salad out there and everyone has their favorite combination. For the base of this recipe, we are going with a straightforward mixture. Start with canned tuna or cooked leftover tuna steaks. If you are going with canned, make sure it is whole albacore in water, which has a milder, less fishy flavor. Add to that a combination of mayonnaise and deli mustard. This can be any kind of Dijon or grainy mustard, just skip the yellow mustard, which is a bit strong for this application. Into the mix also goes some chopped celery and red onion for crunch and texture. Finally, to add our apple flavor, we toss some chopped apples with apple cider vinegar. For this recipe, we used Gala apples, though any tart apple will work.
Step 1: Add the vinegar to a bowl
Add the apple cider vinegar to a small bowl.
Step 2: Add the apples
Add the chopped apples and toss to combine. Set aside.
Step 3: Add mayo to a medium bowl
Add the mayonnaise to a medium bowl.
Step 4: Add the mustard
Add the mustard.
Step 5: Stir to combine
Stir to combine the mayonnaise and mustard.
Step 6: Add the celery
Add the celery to the bowl.
Step 7: Add the red onion
Add the red onion to the bowl.
Step 8: Add in apples
Add chopped apples to the bowl.
Step 9: Add the tuna
Add the tuna to the bowl.
Step 10: Toss to combine
Gently toss to combine all of the ingredients.
Step 11: Season to taste
Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 12: Serve the tuna salad
Serve with desired accompaniments.
What are some creative ways to serve this apple tuna salad?
This versatile tuna salad can be served in various creative ways to suit different occasions or types of meal. For a light and nutritious lunch, serve it over a bed of mixed greens or in a lettuce wrap. This option is particularly refreshing during warmer months and adds a fresh and crunchy component to the meal. For a more filling option, scoop the apple tuna salad into a whole wheat or multigrain pita pocket, which provides additional fiber and a satisfying texture. And, of course, you can serve it on your favorite bread as you would a traditional tuna sandwich.
If you're hosting a brunch or a party, consider serving the tuna salad as a dip with crackers, cucumber slices, or toasted bread. This presentation is both elegant and convenient for guests to enjoy. For a quick and cozy dinner, stuff the salad into a tomato or bell pepper and bake it briefly, to turn it into a warm and comforting dish. You can adjust each of these serving suggestions to fit the occasion with a variety of sides and garnishes.
Can I substitute any ingredients in the apple tuna salad?
You can easily modify this tuna salad recipe to suit various dietary needs or preferences, and each substitution will impact the dish's flavor and texture. For starters, you have many options to use as a substitute for the mayonnaise. For a lighter version, you can replace mayonnaise with Greek yogurt, which will make the salad creamier and tangier. If you're looking to make this dish vegan, use a plant-based mayonnaise and a vegan tuna alternative, like a commercial vegan tuna product. Chickpeas also work well as a plant-based tuna substitute. This change will alter the salad's flavor profile and texture, giving it a more earthy taste and a different kind of protein punch.
For those avoiding gluten, ensure that the mustard and any other added ingredients are gluten-free. As for the apples, you can experiment with different varieties to adjust the sweetness or tartness of the salad. Each type of apple brings its own flavor and texture so choose one that suits your taste.
|Calories per Serving
|313
|Total Fat
|18.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|54.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|13.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.9 g
|Total Sugars
|8.5 g
|Sodium
|658.9 mg
|Protein
|25.6 g