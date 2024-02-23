Upgrade Fish Tacos With A Tangy Burst Of Grapefruit Salsa

If you're looking for more ways to include fish in your life, we've got a tasty twist on tacos to propose. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a fish taco recipe using easy-to-cook, mild-flavored cod that's quick enough for weeknights and has a crisp citrus salsa that makes the dish special enough to serve guests, too. Chunks of grapefruit and red pepper fill the colorful salsa with substance as well as flavor, with the rest of the ingredients providing layers of depth and interest.

Grapefruit is a wonderful pairing for firm white fish like cod. The acidity and hint of bitterness of the fruit enhance the natural sweetness of the fish without overwhelming its subtle ocean flavor. The salsa combines sweet red pepper and the spice of jalapeño which mellow the bitter edge of grapefruit without the need for added sugar. Chopped mint also adds a fresh herbal note, which pairs perfectly with the second acid ingredient: lime juice. The final note comes from chopped shallot, a milder version of onion that lends background balance tying all those acid and sweet flavors together.