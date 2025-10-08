6 Foods With More Vitamin C Than Oranges

Oranges have an excellent PR team that has forever linked them to vitamin C. They're the fruit we picture in every cold and flu season ad, the juice poured at breakfast, the cure that keeps sniffles away. An average orange has about 70 milligrams of vitamin C, enough to cover the daily recommendation for most people, but it's not the top of the chart. A handful of other fruits and vegetables actually contain more vitamin C per serving than oranges.

How vitamin C and oranges became synonymous is part biology, part history, and part marketing. Sailors in the age of exploration carried citrus to ward off scurvy, vitamin C deficiency often decimated crews on board. Centuries later, American orange growers in the early 20th century faced mountains of surplus fruit and turned to advertising, positioning orange juice as the modern breakfast drink. That campaign, paired with the discovery of vitamins, cemented oranges as the cultural symbol for staying well.

But in fact, almost every plant contains some vitamin C; it is used as an antioxidant, repairing damage from sunlight and stress. How much makes it to your immune system depends on ripeness, preparation, where it was grown, and even how long it sat on the shelf. That's why nutrition tables vary, and why some produce that seems "mild" can actually outpace citrus by a wide margin. From tropical fruits to the berries of northern climes, their levels range far higher than the modest 53 milligrams of vitamin C per 100 grams in an orange.