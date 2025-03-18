These 10 Ingredients Were Once Banned In The US, But Not Anymore

We all have strong opinions on food, whether it's a belief that every day should be Taco Tuesday, or that some foods just should not be allowed to exist. When those in power believe the latter, there can be some hilarious consequences. One vegetable — broccoli — was once banned from the White House, and that's far from the only example. Way back in 1777, Frederick the Great of Prussia once banned coffee ... in order to make beer more popular.

While there might be plenty of people who can get on board with a nationwide broccoli ban, that didn't happen. Other foods have been banned across the U.S., like haggis. True Scottish haggis can't be enjoyed (if that's the correct word) in the U.S. because of the potential dangers of eating lung meat, and the ban has stood. Rarely, though, food bans have been overturned.

And this is a surprisingly weird bit of U.S. history. We might think of foods being banned for all kinds of reasons, many of which might be related to food safety. Ingredients might be banned over sourcing concerns, or you might get in trouble for eating some fish that have been taken off the menu after finding their way onto endangered lists. That all makes sense. But the world is weird, things don't always make sense, and some food bans have been downright bizarre and — thankfully — are no more.