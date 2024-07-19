The Dishes You Might Be Served For Breakfast In Jamaica

While some breakfasts from around the world may look similar to what you see on American plates, Jamaican cuisine draws influences from Africa, Britain, and Spain while incorporating the best Caribbean ingredients, making for unique and delicious fare. Much of what is eaten for breakfast on this island is hot, despite the tropical climate, and can be eaten at any time of day, with dinner being just as important as the meal served in the morning. There are plenty of vegan and vegetarian options that utilize fresh vegetables and fruit, as well as pescatarian dishes, due to Jamaica being in the middle of the Caribbean sea.

In fact, the country's national dish and most popular breakfast choice is a pescatarian one: ackee and saltfish, which is salted cod tossed with a savory, creamy fruit resembling scrambled eggs and often served with onions, scallions, bell peppers, and Scotch bonnet chiles. Saltfish can also be combined with vegetables and fried to form a fritter. Callaloo, a spinach-like, leafy green vegetable, is a popular pairing with these dishes. Another hearty choice for a main course is porridge, which can be made from cornmeal, hominy, oats, plantains, or even peanuts. Cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and milk (or coconut milk if you want to keep it dairy-free) add extra flavor and creaminess.