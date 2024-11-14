The Key Pantry Ingredients You Need To Stock For Sichuan Cooking At Home

Learning to cook a new kind of cuisine is always a mix of thrilling and daunting, especially when you've just started stocking up on pantry items for wide-ranging cuisines like Chinese Sichuan. The Americanized versions of Chinese cuisine mix influences from all over the country, and one of the most influential regions is Sichuan in Southwestern China. Coming from a humid southern climate, Sichuan cuisine is known for its complex and spicy flavor combinations, many of which are probably unfamiliar to most American cooks. So Tasting Table reached out to an expert in Chinese American cooking, chef Shirley Chung, to ask for her recommendations for the essential items you need in your pantry if you want to try Sichuan cooking.

Chung gave us a number of essential Sichuan pantry ingredients to stock up on, telling us, "Sichuan peppercorn, doubanjiang (spicy fermented broad bean paste), spicy dry chili, chili flakes, sugar, and oil are some of the key ingredients of Sichuan cooking." Sichuan peppercorns are probably the most famous ingredient in this cuisine. Coming in red and green varieties they are not spicy in the traditional sense but instead induce a tingling sensation on the tongue comparable to carbonation. They are essential in creating a numbing and spicy flavor profile that is one of the backbones of Sichuan cuisine.