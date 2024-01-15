Why Frederick The Great Of Prussia Banned Coffee In Favor Of Beer

People like to joke about what they are like without their first cup of coffee, but what would you do if it was actually banned? We can all make light of our dependence on this pep-inducing compound because it's such an accepted and universal part of our culture, yet governments and national leaders didn't always see it as so benign. Coffee has actually been outright banned in countries around Europe and the Middle East numerous times. One of the most curious of these events happened in Prussia, a precursor to modern-day Germany, where it's leader Frederick the Great banned coffee by decree in 1777. And he did it for a reason that is almost baffling to modern notions of health and what's good for society: He wanted people to drink more beer.

The reasons Frederick wanted people to drink beer came down to a mixture of culture, xenophobia, and economics. Coffee was a relatively new beverage in Europe, only having been introduced in the previous century from the Middle East, and viewed with suspicion as a foreign import. The ruler saw beer as a traditional drink of Northern Europe, and a hearty and healthy beverage that sustain armies and citizens. He even said in a letter that "His Royal Majesty was raised eating beer-soup, so these people can also be brought up nurtured with beer-soup. This is much healthier than coffee." (via Mental Floss) But money was also a factor that clearly influenced his decree.