10 Fish You Could Get In Trouble For Eating

Adding more fish to your meal plan can be challenging, simply because there are so many options with many of them being very, very different. You might love cod but hate salmon, look forward to a fish fry but find your stomach turning at the idea of tuna salad. Now, add in the fact that there are some underrated fish that you should be eating more of, but there are even more types of fish that you should think twice about before buying. Reasons for that vary. Some types are associated with some pretty harsh side effects, some are linked to high levels of mercury, and in some cases, there are fish that you could get in trouble for catching, buying, or eating.

That's because some of the fish that might make it to your plate are endangered or banned — and the rules aren't the same from country to country. Salmon is just one example of that, and even though you might hear that you should opt for wild-caught salmon over farm-raised, there are some places where farm-raised salmon is banned outright.

With that in mind, let's talk about some of the fish that you can't — or shouldn't — get in the U.S. We'll get into some of the fish that are off-limits, banned, or endangered in other countries as well. Will it change the way you think about some of the fish you might find on the menu in the States? It might just be some food for thought.