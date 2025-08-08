Kale Turns Tender To The Touch When Massaged With This Creamy Fruit

Kale is as divisive a salad green as you can get, but there is one fruit that can turn it into a crowd pleaser. A lot of what makes kale tough for some people is also what makes it great. As a high-fiber green it is very healthy, but that also lends the green a fibrous, tough texture that lacks the satisfying crunch people like in a salad. Kale is also rich in glucosinolates, which include lots of healthy things like amino acids, but leave it bitter and pungent. You may have heard that you can massage kale salad with things like olive oil or vinegar to help address both those problems, and that is absolutely true, but if you want truly tender kale your best bet is creamy avocado.

Avocado does double duty for kale, helping to break it down when massaged and acting as the base of a makeshift dressing. Avocado's creamy fat is the key to tendering the kale, as it adds moisture to help soften the tough green and break down the fibers as you rub it into the leaves. The rich, mild flavor of avocado is also a great balancing element to mitigate kale's bitterness. Better yet, avocado itself is also a great pairing with other tenderizing and bitterness countering acidic ingredients like lemon juice and vinegar, which can be added as you massage. It is such a perfect match it almost feels like kale and avocado were destined to be together.