What Happens If You Over-Massage Kale?
Even with a reputation for bitterness, there's no stopping kale from making its way into our daily meals. Just as much of a revelation in salads, stir-fries, and soups as it is in smoothies and juices, this leafy green's versatility is unmatched. Before entering all those delicious treats, however, it needs some preparation. Strange as it may sound, a good massage is one of the most important things you need to do when working with kale. Do it right, and you might just unlock the leafy green's full potential. But what happens when you overdo it? With the impact it leaves on the kale's texture, this seemingly small mistake might be more serious than you think.
Firstly, let's talk about why you should always massage kale. One of this leafy green's most defining features is its crispness, which can be unpleasantly tough if you're eating it fresh. Massaging with olive oil or lemon juice does wonders in breaking down the tough fibers, softening the texture while still retaining some of that crunch. As you're rubbing on the leaves, it can be easy to lose track and over-massage them. Instead of a perfect balance between tender and crisp, your kale will turn unappetizingly mushy, almost as if it's been steamed for too long. While this may not be too big a deal when you're eating an omelet or blending it into drinks, it can certainly ruin a perfectly good Mexican kale salad or any other dish that calls for this veggie in its raw form.
Important tips to remember when you're massaging kale
So how do you know when to stop massaging kale? The trick is to rub the leaves or crunch them between your hands until they're slightly wilted, with a noticeable softness and glossy sheen. With a large bowl of kale, you might also notice that the overall volume has decreased. This should take only around two to three minutes. To be sure, you can also take a small bite to test out its texture. While tenderness is the goal, the leaves should still be crisp enough to tear away easily. You don't want rubbery, chewy kale that has no give when bitten into.
Another change to take notice of when massaging kale is the flavor. The process might release compounds that enhance the kale's bitter taste. As you can imagine, that sharpness only intensifies if the kale is over-massaged. Not to worry, however, since this can be fixed with a simple rinse right after you're done chopping and massaging. As backward as this may be with the usual rinse, chop, massage order, it's exactly what will help your kale remain fresh, tender, and enjoyable.