What Happens If You Over-Massage Kale?

Even with a reputation for bitterness, there's no stopping kale from making its way into our daily meals. Just as much of a revelation in salads, stir-fries, and soups as it is in smoothies and juices, this leafy green's versatility is unmatched. Before entering all those delicious treats, however, it needs some preparation. Strange as it may sound, a good massage is one of the most important things you need to do when working with kale. Do it right, and you might just unlock the leafy green's full potential. But what happens when you overdo it? With the impact it leaves on the kale's texture, this seemingly small mistake might be more serious than you think.

Firstly, let's talk about why you should always massage kale. One of this leafy green's most defining features is its crispness, which can be unpleasantly tough if you're eating it fresh. Massaging with olive oil or lemon juice does wonders in breaking down the tough fibers, softening the texture while still retaining some of that crunch. As you're rubbing on the leaves, it can be easy to lose track and over-massage them. Instead of a perfect balance between tender and crisp, your kale will turn unappetizingly mushy, almost as if it's been steamed for too long. While this may not be too big a deal when you're eating an omelet or blending it into drinks, it can certainly ruin a perfectly good Mexican kale salad or any other dish that calls for this veggie in its raw form.