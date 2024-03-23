A Spoon Is All You Need To Flawlessly Peel Your Next Kiwi

If your knife skills are subpar when it comes to neatly removing the furry skin off a kiwi, we've got an awesome tip; use a spoon instead of a knife to flawlessly peel your next one by gliding it under the skin.

While it's possible to do a good job of removing kiwi skin with a sharp knife, it's easy for the blade to accidentally dig into the flesh or cut away too much of the fruit along with the peel. This doesn't pose much of a problem if you're eating your kiwi as a quick snack, using mashed kiwi as a tenderizer in a marinade, or blending it into a smoothie. However, you might need an immaculately peeled kiwi if you want to display it on a fruit board or use it to decorate a fancy trifle. Spherical slices of kiwi are also perfect for layering on cheesecakes or lining the rim of a glass filled with a fruity mocktail.

Using a spoon to remove the peel works so well because it doesn't have any sharp edges that could pierce the fruit. The edge of a spoon is also fine enough to slide under the skin, which is why it's often employed to neatly scoop out the soft flesh of a ripe avocado. Moreover, its curved shape is perfect for hugging the oval contours of a kiwi and gliding itself around it.