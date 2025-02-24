17 Unconventional Fruits You Should Add To Your Next Pie

Although pies can have so many different fillings, some tried-and-true options will always be a favorite among many. No one will argue with a freshly-baked apple pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top, while a blueberry pie is a great way to make use of a summer bumper crop of the fruit. But the more you explore, the more likely you are to find fruits that are just as worthy of a spot in your pie as these age-old classics.

As a home baker, I'm always trying to expand my ingredient lexicon and work with new and unexpected flavors. In recent years, I've branched out to try more and more unique fruits in my pies, as I find that they can really change up a basic pie into something that's more modern, funky, and just plain fun. Here are some of the fruits that I have been experimenting with recently, and ways you can use them in your own pie recipes. Not only will you find that they offer exciting new flavors, but their textures might also surprise you.