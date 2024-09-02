15 Easy Ways To Use Up Those Green Tomatoes Before Summer Is Over

As the hot, hazy summer months wane, all of the plants in your garden slowly start giving less and less produce. Gone are the days of fresh, ripe strawberries and crunchy cucumbers. The only thing that manages to stick around are those not-so-pesky green tomatoes.

Green tomatoes are the same species as those juicy, plump red tomatoes. They just haven't reached ripeness yet, which means that they won't have the same texture or flavor as the bright red version of the fruit. When the temperatures start to drop, the tomatoes stop ripening, which means that you can be left with bushels and bushels of these unripe tomatoes. It's something I've personally faced a time or two, and it's a conundrum that always sends me searching for ways to use up the fruits before they take up every inch of my countertop space.

The tart and slightly acidic profile of these fruits, along with their solid texture, is not something to be glossed-over. Rather than cutting your losses and tossing what you hoped would be ruby-red tomatoes into the compost bin, check out some of these creative ways to put green tomatoes to use in your kitchen.