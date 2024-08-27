12 Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Salsa Verde

There are so many different types of salsa out there — even if they're not all available on your local grocery store's shelf. While pico de gallo and classic restaurant salsa both have their merits, the one type that you should be turning to more often is salsa verde. As its name suggests, this type of salsa goes heavy on everything green. Its base is made of tomatillos and fresh chili peppers, complemented by punchy acidic elements and herbs. It's really a balanced sauce, but it can always be made better.

While the classic salsa verde recipe is rather rudimentary and is often made with the same combination of peppers, herbs, and base ingredients, there are a ton of exciting add-ins that you can use to add more texture and flavor to your recipe. We consulted with two experts — Michelin-honored chef Carlos Gaytán from Tzuco in Chicago, and Erasmo "Ras" Casiano from Colorado's Lucina Eatery and Bar and Xiquita — to learn more about how to make salsa verde, and which additional ingredients will take it to a new level.