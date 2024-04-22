15 Unique Ways To Use Black Garlic

We consider ourselves garlic lovers. But the only thing we love more than garlic is its caramelized cousin: black garlic.

Although many people falsely call black garlic a fermented product, it is aged without the help of any bacteria or yeasts. Instead, the garlic is kept under temperature- and humidity-controlled conditions, transforming the allicin-rich, pungent, pale-colored garlic cloves into something much darker. The color isn't the only thing that changes; the process also causes the garlic to become almost candy-like and gummy, with notes of molasses and balsamic vinegar. It's sweet yet slightly savory — which makes it nothing like the plain garlic it started out as.

You can make your own black garlic at home, but it takes several weeks, and the garlicky odor will surely prevent any vampires from paying you a visit. Instead, it's much easier to grab a container from your local ethnic market or specialty grocery store. Once you have the whole cloves, head, or dehydrated powder, you can search out how to cook with black garlic. We've made a list of some of the best ways to utilize this unique ingredient in your kitchen and harness its distinctive flavor, aroma, and texture.