16 Unique Ways To Serve Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried green tomatoes are something to look forward to at the beginning of every summer — when tomatoes first start to grow plump on their vines but remain firm and green. These tomatoes hold up well to battering and frying when picked, and the semi-tart flavor is a tasty complement to the light crunch of the breading. If you've never made them yourself, you can give them a try with an easy fried green tomato recipe.

Often associated with the South — where they're loved and appreciated — fried green tomatoes actually became a Southern staple thanks to Jewish immigrants. Of course, this versatile dish has caught on all over the country, as well, appearing on countless restaurant menus with a variety of creative twists.

Now, as a born-and-raised Southern Appalachian resident, I've seen, prepared, and consumed many a fried green tomato in my lifetime. In other words, I'm well-versed in the various ways the food can be dipped, topped, and even integrated into other dishes. On that note, here are some inventive ways to use fried green tomatoes (besides just eating them hot from the skillet).