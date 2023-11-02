Fry Up Green Cherry Tomatoes For A Snackable Take On The Classic Dish

From chicken fried steak to beer-battered fish, breaded and fried food is both a labor of love and the benchmark of national or regional soul food. Fried green tomatoes are a prime example of a breaded and fried comfort food tradition in the Deep South. You can transform a typical plate of large fried green tomato rounds into bite-sized snacks or appetizers by swapping green tomatoes with green cherry tomatoes.

Green cherry tomatoes share characteristics with both regular green tomatoes and red cherry tomatoes. They aren't as much a type of tomato as they are an unripe version of a red tomato. Consequently, they're tart, crisp, and less juicy than their red counterparts. Cherry tomatoes, however, are famous for their thin skin, sweetness, and juiciness. Green cherry tomatoes are sweeter than large green tomatoes but are still noticeably tarter than red cherry tomatoes. They have thin skin but are still crunchy and firm.

In her recipe for easy fried green tomatoes, Tasting Table recipe developer Christina Musgrave demonstrates the dry-wet-dry dipping process involved in breading thick rounds of conventional green tomatoes. The same methodology applies to green cherry tomatoes, whether halved or whole. Cooking them will soften and sweeten the tomatoes, the oil will add juiciness, and the breading will seal in all that flavor and texture. Fried green cherry tomatoes provide a perfectly compact, self-contained, and mess-free bite.