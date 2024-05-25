There's No Such Thing As Over-Seasoning Jackfruit. Here's Why

When you buy jackfruit to use in savory recipes, pay attention to packaging. Cans should be clearly marked unripe or young, and be packed in brine. To avoid an overly sweet dish of tacos or burgers, be sure the unripe jackfruit is what you place in your shopping cart since ripe jackfruit won't yield the same meaty taste we're after (ripe jackfruit is sweet, gummy, and often swimming in syrup).

Unripe jackfruit at the ready, you can use your hands to break apart the pieces or enlist your food processor to give the fruit a quick pulse before you get to seasoning. Keep in mind that jackfruit will separate as it cooks, so preparing the fruit in advance will help ensure each mouthful is texturally satisfying and well seasoned.

Slathered in barbecue sauce, seasoned with paprika and garlic powder, and topped off with lemon juice and coleslaw, jackfruit BBQ sandwiches can be the satisfying meal for the vegans and meat-free diners at your backyard dinner gathering. Should you make more than what is needed at your party, you can store leftovers in airtight containers in the fridge and sneak it into other meals throughout the week.