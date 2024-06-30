Shred Green Papaya For Som Tam Thai With An Easy Hack

If you're looking for a light, refreshing dish, you can't go wrong with som tam Thai. Also known as Thai green papaya salad, this Southeast Asian dish offers a perfect balance of sweetness, savoriness, tanginess, spiciness, and umami that'll both awaken and satiate your taste buds. Its use of fresh ingredients also creates a play of textures that's enjoyable to the palate.

One of them is green papaya. Just as there's a proper way to slice papayas, they must also be shredded properly so the pieces come out in the right proportions. Get them too thick, and your salad ends up chewy and fibrous. Shred them too much, and the papaya strips get logged and soggy with dressing. Avoid either scenario by peeling the fruit first and using a sharp knife to shred its flesh. A grater may seem more practical, but it yields too-thin slivers that don't have that satisfying crunch.

First, remove half of the papaya's peel with a vegetable peeler. Keeping the other half intact gives you something to grip when you start shredding the fruit. With the unpeeled half of the green papaya flush against your palm, use the knife to make parallel vertical cuts that are about ⅛ to ¼-inch deep into its flesh. Keep the cuts around ⅛ of an inch apart. Once the flesh is covered with incisions, place the knife blade at a 90-degree angle against the papaya and shave it off in strips. Repeat the steps until you get the amount you need.