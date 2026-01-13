6 Creative Ways To Use Eggshells In The Kitchen

Eggshells get a bad rap. As a sometimes-tricky barrier to the delicious egg inside, they can be a point of frustration. Eggshell bits in the cake batter are dug out by exasperated fingers. Sticky shells crowd the garbage bin. Bits of egg white don't quite make it to the pan and drip on the stove.

But eggshells deserve a lot more credit. Not only do they play the incredibly important role of protecting an egg's delicious insides, but they can be useful in their own right. With a little ingenuity, you can transform those empty shells into something worth saving. While eggshells may not be particularly tasty, that doesn't mean they don't have plenty of potential uses in the kitchen. They can clean, sharpen, or even give you (or your plants) a vitamin boost. They can go anywhere from your coffee pot to your blender. Brown or white, speckled or not, your eggshells can do a lot more for you than just sit at the bottom of your trash.