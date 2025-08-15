Adding This One Ingredient To Your Coffee Grounds Can Banish Acidity Without Affecting Flavor

A sip of smooth coffee is the perfect way to kickstart a busy morning. However, if your batch of java has an undercurrent of acidity, it can feel like a bad omen. One way to banish that bitterness without affecting the flavor of your coffee is to add an unusual ingredient: eggshells.

Coffee is naturally acidic, but some varieties can be particularly bitter and trigger a bout of heartburn depending on how they're roasted, prepared, and brewed. For instance, finer grinds that are brewed for a shorter period tend to be more acidic in flavor than coarser grinds steeped for longer. Eggshells mellow out the bitterness of coffee because they contain an alkaline ingredient called calcium carbonate that offsets its acidity. The upshot? You should stop throwing out your eggshells because you can grind them up and mix them into your coffee grounds to produce a beverage that's velvety and mellow.

Simply add a spoonful of crushed eggshells into your French press (or the bit where the grounds go in your drip coffee machine) and make your coffee as normal. You can also add eggshells to stovetop or campfire coffee that's made in the great outdoors — as the water and coffee heat up, the shells will naturally sink to the bottom, making it easier to pour out a neater cup of Joe. One eggshell is enough to make four servings.