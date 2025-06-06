The Minnesota Tradition That Involves An Unlikely Breakfast Item In Coffee
A couple of eggs served sunny side up make an awesome protein-rich breakfast. But have you considered cracking your huevos into your coffee instead? While it may sound unusual, this Minnesotan tradition produces a cup of Joe that's smooth, rich, and velvety.
To get started, combine your coffee grounds with a whole egg (you can even include the shell) and mash together to combine. Then add some water and bring your eggy coffee to the boil. As the egg cooks through, it will create a viscous, bubbly mass that rises to the top of your pan. At this point, you'll need to add in a splash of cold water, which will cause the congealed solids to sink to the bottom. This mimics the effect of the plunger in a coffee press and makes it easier to seamlessly pour out your caffeinated beverage into your favorite mug. Finally, pour carefully and take a glorious sip as is or sweeten with sugar or honey.
Adding eggs to your coffee does a couple of clever things. Firstly, the proteins in the egg whites act as a clarifying agent and bind to the inherent bitter compounds in coffee grounds that can occasionally make them taste overly harsh. Secondly, as egg white is alkaline, it counteracts some of the natural acidity in the coffee. The result is a cup of Joe that has a luscious texture, full-bodied roundness, and mellower flavor profile. It's also lighter in appearance than a classic black coffee, boasting a pretty amber color.
Why do Minnesotans put eggs in their coffee?
Minnesotan egg coffee came about when Swedish immigrants moved to the Midwest in the 1800s, bringing along their native traditions; local farmers would reuse coffee grounds because they were such a luxury product, and in a bid to make their coffee look and taste more appetizing, they used eggs to filter it and counter its murky appearance. While this tradition has since been forgotten in Scandinavian countries — likely due to the invention of high-quality coffee machines with nifty extraction capabilities — it continued among the diaspora that settled in the Midwest and became a part of its culinary heritage. However, the drink is still often referred to as Swedish egg coffee or Scandinavian egg coffee.
The egg coffee that's prevalent in Minnesota shouldn't be confused with sweetened Vietnamese egg coffee. This rich drink with a thick consistency is made by pouring black coffee into a cup and topping it with a foamy mixture of beaten egg yolks and condensed milk. Another neat but simple way to elevate a cup of java is to swirl in a pat of butter or ghee to make bulletproof coffee. Sprinkling in cinnamon or cardamom is a further low-effort way to enhance and spice-up a basic coffee and lend it a warming and inviting aroma.