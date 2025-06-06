The Minnesota Tradition That Involves An Unlikely Breakfast Item In Coffee

A couple of eggs served sunny side up make an awesome protein-rich breakfast. But have you considered cracking your huevos into your coffee instead? While it may sound unusual, this Minnesotan tradition produces a cup of Joe that's smooth, rich, and velvety.

To get started, combine your coffee grounds with a whole egg (you can even include the shell) and mash together to combine. Then add some water and bring your eggy coffee to the boil. As the egg cooks through, it will create a viscous, bubbly mass that rises to the top of your pan. At this point, you'll need to add in a splash of cold water, which will cause the congealed solids to sink to the bottom. This mimics the effect of the plunger in a coffee press and makes it easier to seamlessly pour out your caffeinated beverage into your favorite mug. Finally, pour carefully and take a glorious sip as is or sweeten with sugar or honey.

Adding eggs to your coffee does a couple of clever things. Firstly, the proteins in the egg whites act as a clarifying agent and bind to the inherent bitter compounds in coffee grounds that can occasionally make them taste overly harsh. Secondly, as egg white is alkaline, it counteracts some of the natural acidity in the coffee. The result is a cup of Joe that has a luscious texture, full-bodied roundness, and mellower flavor profile. It's also lighter in appearance than a classic black coffee, boasting a pretty amber color.