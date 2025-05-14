How Bulletproof Coffee Got Its Peculiar Name

Nowadays, the term "bulletproof coffee" has outgrown its origin, no longer referring to the specific brand but to the three-part coffee drink Bulletproof first popularized in the java world. Back in 2009, founder and creator Dave Asprey first posted about Bulletproof coffee on his website, and in 2015, he opened the first dedicated Bulletproof coffee shop in Santa Monica. The floors were plated with metal that Asprey maintained would ground visitors and reduce inflammation in their bodies.

It all started after Asprey tried yak butter tea in Tibet during a hiking trip. Here at Tasting Table, we're also digging bulletproof butter tea for a bold and creamy drink, but more on taste than alleged superhuman impact — which indeed is where this "Bulletproof" bev takes its name. On the marketing side of its come-up, this fat-enriched brew was more about far-fetched health benefits than it was about flavor. As a 2014 article published in Chicago Mag notes, "Asprey claims that since starting his day with the concoction, he's lost 100 pounds and boosted his IQ without exercise or getting a full eight hours of sleep."

In light of such claims, Bulletproof coffee became the subject of heavy criticism from healthcare professionals in the early 2010s. Still, maybe health was never Bulletproof's goal. As Asprey shared in an interview with Men's Fitness (via Wanderlust), "I don't care about health. Everyone wants health. I want high performance — which is an altered state that means I'm three standard deviations away from normal, in the positive direction."