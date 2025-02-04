Try Bulletproof Tea For A Bold And Creamy Coffee-Free Drink

You've probably heard of bulletproof coffee, the fat-enhanced drink otherwise known as butter coffee, and you may know people who swear by this keto-friendly recipe. But what if you're more of a tea person instead, like 49% of adults in the U.S. were in 2023, according to Statista? Never fear, you can borrow the same idea to try with your favorite hot brew. To make bulletproof tea, just steep a strong black tea in hot water — around 212 degrees Fahrenheit is the best temperature to extract the full flavor from black tea. Then, mix it in a blender along with a tablespoon each of butter and coconut oil.

The original coffee recipe uses MCT oil, which is made with easily absorbed fats called medium-chain triglycerides. However, those are usually derived from palm oil or coconut oil, which you may already have on your shelf. You can also order MCT oil online, such as this Solimo coconut MCT oil. Some people claim that MCT oil is an energy booster, and the practice of drinking it has its roots in 7th century Himalayan culture, where yak butter was added to tea for extra calories to provide warmth and energy. However, there is not enough scientific data to support those claims.

Regardless, adding coconut oil to your tea can definitely give it a rich and creamy flavor and texture boost for a more indulgent morning drink. Plus, while most tea has only around half as much caffeine as coffee, it may still be enough to help you feel bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

