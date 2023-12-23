The Difference Between Using Coconut Vs. Palm Oil In Cooking

Oils aren't a great source of anything except fat. When we say that one oil is healthier than another, we are largely talking about what kinds of fat the oil is made of. Coconut oil is almost entirely saturated fat, sitting around the 85% mark. Palm oil is 50% saturated fat, 40% monounsaturated fat, and 10% polyunsaturated fat. Saturated fats are solid at room temperature, and because palm oil is a blend remains semi-solid at room temperature while coconut oil is completely solid.

The official 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting our saturated fat intake to less than 10% of our daily calories. They favor monounsaturated and (even better) polyunsaturated fats instead. Since coconut oil is so full of saturated fat, many nutritionists recommend against using it to avoid adverse health consequences. And in this sense, palm oil does contain healthier fats.

A counterpoint, according to Healthline is that coconut oil seems to boost both good and bad fats in the body — the former having protective health features, and the latter detrimental ones. One upside for coconut oil is that it is decidedly healthier than consuming animal fats, and has a closer consistency to tallow or lard which is crucial for certain kinds of preparations. It is the case of both fats, the more refined they are, the worse the fat content becomes relative to the total amount used, so opt for the unrefined as long as it works for your dish.