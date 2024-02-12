Tips You Need To Make An Outstanding Keto-Friendly Cup Of Coffee

The ketogenic diet has become a popular way to lose weight, increase energy, and manage certain health conditions. But it's also incredibly restrictive. Ketosis requires you to limit your carb intake to around 10% of your daily diet, after all – which means sacrificing many of the staple items in your pantry. Fortunately for caffeine junkies, coffee itself is keto-friendly. However, the milk, sugar, syrups, and creamers so many of us use to jazz up our morning brew are chock-full of carbohydrates that can ruin your diet.

Thankfully, if black coffee isn't your thing, you've got options. While keto-friendly creamers, artificial sweeteners, and heavy whipping creams allow you to enjoy coffee guilt-free, one keto-friendly coffee addition rules them all: butter. Butter coffee, also known as "bulletproof coffee," was first introduced by entrepreneur Dave Asprey in 2009. There are many modified versions of butter coffee — the original recipe calls for a little grass-fed butter or ghee and MCT oil — though the idea remains the same. The added boost of fat supports ketosis while satiating hunger (potentially improving mental focus and increasing energy).

Making the best keto-friendly coffee involves more than just tossing ingredients in a blender and going about your day, though. There are plenty of techniques and additions you can use to take your butter coffee to the next level and ensure a perfect cup every time. Here are some tips you need to make an outstanding keto-friendly cup of coffee.