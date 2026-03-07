15 Caffeine-Free Drinks At Dutch Bros, Ranked

Dutch Bros is one of many seemingly popular coffee (and everything else iced or blended) box shops that are popping up everywhere. These places have every flavor of coffee and can serve it blended, iced, light foam, half-caf, almond milk ... you get my point. They also generally have all the smoothies, hot chocolates, lemonades, sodas, spritzers — an overwhelmingly large menu!

And while it may seem ridiculous to have such a big menu, these shops hold a great purpose. They are for everyone — the family with tired adults and kids wanting slushies, the large group of finicky friends, and the single with a sweet tooth who wants variety. But not all these places are good at juggling such a large menu, and I wanted to see which side of the fence Dutch Bros fell on.

So, I went and gathered the widest variety of caffeine-free drinks that I could manage by myself. This wasn't about coffee; this was about getting a candy fix in a cup. If I were going to start swinging through Dutch Bros, it was going to have to give me something better than the places I already frequent: the perfect level of flavor I usually order and just enough of the sugar I craved that I could finish the entire drink. And while we may disagree on flavor due to personal preference, I still think you will want to see how these drinks ranked.